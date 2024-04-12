Ukraine parliament passes law to boost troop numbers

Kyiv, April 11

Ukraine’s parliament passed a controversial law on Thursday that will govern how the country calls up new soldiers at a time when it needs to replenish depleted forces who are increasingly struggling to fend off Russia's advance.

The law was passed amid escalating Russian campaign that has devastated Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent weeks. The country desperately needs more troops — and they need more ammunition — at a time when doubts about the supply of Western aid are increasing. The law — which was watered down from its original form — will make it easier to identify every draft-eligible man in the country. Under the law, men aged 18 to 60 will be required to carry documents showing they have registered with the military and present them when asked, according to Oksana Zabolotna, an analyst for Center for United Actions. — AP

Power plant destroyed

A massive missile and drone attack destroyed Ukraine’s Trypilska power unit, one of the largest plants. The attack was part of a renewed Russian campaign targeting energy infrastructure.

#Russia #Ukraine