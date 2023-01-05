 Ukraine pleads with allies to send tanks as fighting grinds on in east : The Tribune India

Ukraine pleads with allies to send tanks as fighting grinds on in east

Ukrainian military said the Russians were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector of the Donetsk region, but their attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful

Ukraine pleads with allies to send tanks as fighting grinds on in east

Ukrainian service members attend military exercises near the border with Belarus, amid Russias attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine January 4, 2023. Reuters file



Kyiv, January 5

Ukrainian and Russian troops battled in eastern regions on Thursday as Kyiv tried to push back occupying forces, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the West to provide his army with heavy tanks to boost their firepower.

The Ukrainian military said the Russians were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector of the Donetsk region, but their attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful.

The governor of neighbouring Luhansk region, meanwhile, said Ukrainian troops were recapturing areas there “step-by-step” but cautioned it was “not happening fast”.

Luhansk and Donetsk make up the Donbas region, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, parts of which were seized by Russian-backed proxies in 2014.

Russia declared Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as part of its territory in September after referendums condemned by Ukraine and Western countries. Russia does not fully control any of the four regions.

Bakhmut, which is now largely in ruins after months of battering by Russian artillery, is important because the Russian leadership wants to have a success to hold up to the Russian public after a series of setbacks in the war.

It is located on a strategic supply line between the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Gaining control of the city, with a pre-war population of 70,000-80,000 that has shrunk to close to 10,000, could give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities - Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Fighting has been particularly tough there, with commanders on both sides describing it as a “meat grinder”.

Ukraine’s military said it estimated 800 Russian soldiers were killed in the past day, mostly in fighting in Donetsk. The figure - which would signify a huge loss of life for a single day - could not be independently confirmed.

The Luhansk governor, Serhiy Haidai, said he expected fighting to intensify across the eastern front as temperatures drop further and the ground freezes.

“Then the opportunity to use heavy equipment will open up,” he said.

HEAVY WEAPONS

A senior U.S. administration official also predicted a long road ahead in the war that has now raged for nearly 11 months.

“The fighting is still quite hot (in Donetsk)...what we’re seeing in Bakhmut we should expect to see elsewhere along the front, that there will be continued fighting in the coming months,” the official said in Washington on Wednesday.

In his evening video address on Wednesday, Zelenskyy urged Western allies to provide his army with tanks and heavy weapons to combat the Russian forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday his government would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help its war effort.

Zelenskyy thanked Macron but said: “There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks.”

The Ukrainian leader also said his troops outside Bakhmut were inflicting numerous losses on their adversaries and Russia was building up its forces in the region.

Russian air, missile and rocket attacks on Bakhmut and two other cities in Donetsk - Kostiantynivka and Kurakhove - had caused an unspecified number of civilian casualties, Ukraine’s military said.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

Luhansk governor Haidai, asked on national television about the possibility of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in that region, said the cities of Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk had been destroyed by Russian occupation forces and could no longer be used as strongholds.

“But we should not forget that there is also the defence line, which they (Russian proxies) have been building since 2014 - the occupiers have very fortified positions there. Therefore, it will not be easy to liberate the Luhansk region,” he said.

Russia was sending in extra troops, including conscripts, Haidai added.

Yegeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia region in the southeast, said Ukrainian artillery killed five people and wounded 15 including four emergency workers, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

APPEAL FOR TANKS

As the war grinds on, the Kyiv government has repeatedly asked Western allies for heavier fighting vehicles such as the Abrams and German-made Leopard tanks.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States was considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine.

The Bradley has a powerful gun and has been a U.S. Army staple to carry troops since the mid-1980s.

Biden’s decision, however, would fall short of sending the Abrams tanks that Ukraine has sought.

The United States is preparing another package of weapons, which could be announced in coming days on top of about $21.3 billion in security assistance so far to Ukraine.

The United States has increased the capability of the weapons it has sent including shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles as well as Javelin anti-tank missiles, the HIMARS rocket system and NASAMS surface-to-air missiles.

During a visit by Zelenskyy to Washington last month, the United States pledged to send the Patriot missile system to repel Russian missile and drone attacks.

Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, citing threats to its security and a need to protect Russian speakers. Ukraine and its allies accuse Russia of an unprovoked war to seize territory. Reuters

 

#Russia #Ukraine #Zelenskyy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Shimla's hotels see lowest tourist occupancy in 40 years on new year's eve; thanks to 'illegal tourism units'

2
Haryana

Olympian Sandeep Singh steps down as Haryana Sports Minister after being booked for sexually harassing junior athletics coach

3
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

4
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

5
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

6
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

7
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

8
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

9
Business

Thousands without jobs as recession hits Surat's synthetic textile industry

10
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

Don't Miss

View All
Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

Top News

‘Unprofessional’: DGCA slams AI’s handling of ‘urination’ incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew

'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...

Another mid-air ‘peeing’ incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman’s blanket

Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket

The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...

UT administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...

Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan arou...

Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court’s directions on removal of encroachments from railway land in Haldwani

Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court order for eviction of around 50,000 encroachers from railway land in Haldwani

Says ‘what is troubling is how do you deal with the situatio...


Cities

View All

Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Man killed, son injured in firing at Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: 5-kg heroin seized, one arrested

Tarn Taran: Three gang members held for extortion bid

Amritsar: Farmers demand action against Zira liquor manufacturing unit

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

UT administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Civil Hospitals' 1st chemist shop gets functional in Sector 22

Fresh setback for GMSH-16 chemist; Chandigarh to get passage vacated today

Toy gun used in Chandigarh carjacking; two held

2 insurance firm officials land in CBI net for graft in Chandigarh

Tihar top officials accuse jailed minister Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint: Sources

Tihar top officials accuse jailed minister Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint: Sources

Police looking for 2 men suspected of shielding accused in Delhi woman dragging case

Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

Man 'masturbates' next to girl on DTC bus in Rohini; starts crying after getting caught

Anjali's family: No mention of alcohol in postmortem report, eyewitness lying

Amazon told to pay ~5K for sending wrong laptop

Amazon told to pay Rs 5K for sending wrong laptop

Balbir Singh Seechewal adopts Dalla village

Hoshiarpur man killed in Canada, daughter injured

Campaign for third dose of polio vaccine begins

Polio vaccination drive kicks off

Body exchanged and cremated: Ludhiana Civil hospital ransacked by family members of deceased youth

Body exchanged and cremated: Ludhiana civil hospital ransacked by family of deceased youth

Work to clean Sidhwan Canal launched

Cold wave, dense fog to continue in Ludhiana

Man gunned down in Ludhiana village

Ludhiana dist most fatal with maximum road accident deaths in Punjab

US-based businessman to get Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

US-based businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal to get Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Tribune impact: Patiala's Government Ayurvedic College to admit students

Industry-institute meet at TIET in Patiala

Patiala Civic body razes illegal construction at Ablowal

Despite odds, Patiala sanitation workers make it big in bodybuilding in Thailand