 Ukraine President Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’ : The Tribune India

Ukraine President Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’

The retaking of Kherson is one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in nearly nine months since the Russian invasion

Ukraine President Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine, on Monday. AP/PTI



AP

Kherson, November 14

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing the Russian withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invading force.

The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine's biggest successes in nearly nine months since the invasion.

It served another stinging blow to the Kremlin and could become a springboard for further advances into occupied territory.

Zelenskyy walked the streets of the city Monday, just hours after warning in his nightly video address of booby traps and mines left behind by the Russians before their retreat.

“This is the beginning of the end of the war,” he said.

“We are step by step coming to all the temporarily occupied territories.”       The end of Russia's occupation of the city has sparked days of celebration — but also exposed a humanitarian emergency, with residents living without power and water and short of food and medicines.

Russia still controls about 70% of the wider Kherson region.

Zelenskyy has previously appeared unexpectedly in other front-line areas at crucial junctures of the war and his latest visit was both laden with symbolism and the common touch — clearly aimed at boosting the morale of both soldiers and civilians alike.

In video published by a presidential aide, a visibly moved Zelenskyy stood with his right hand on his heart and sang the national anthem, as troops saluted and stood to attention and soldier steadily hauled the yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flag up a flagpole.

Other footage showed Zelenskyy waving to residents who saluted him from an apartment window and yelled: “Glory to Ukraine!” The reply — “Glory to the heroes!” — came back from Zelenskyy's group, made up of soldiers and others.

The president also distributed medals to Ukrainian soldiers in a central square and posed for selfies with them.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refused to comment on Zelenskyy's visit to Kherson, saying only that “you know that it is the territory of the Russian Federation.”         The Kremlin illegally annexed the Kherson region and three others earlier this year.

After the Russian retreat, Ukrainian authorities say they are finding evidence of torture and other atrocities.

In his nightly video address on Sunday, Zelenskyy said without giving details that “investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes, and the bodies of both civilians and military personnel have been found.” “In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country," he said.

 “We will find and bring to justice every murderer. Without a doubt.” Residents said departing Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week.

They also wrecked key infrastructure before retreating across the wide Dnieper River to its east bank.

One Ukrainian official described the situation in Kherson as “a humanitarian catastrophe.” Reconnecting the electricity supply is the priority, with gas supplies already assured, Kherson regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

The Russian pullout marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago.

In the past two months, Ukraine's military claimed to have retaken dozens of towns and villages north of the city of Kherson.   

#Russia #Ukraine #Zelenskyy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

2
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

3
Diaspora

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

4
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

5
Punjab

Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

6
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

7
Punjab

Strike by employees of PRTC, Punjab Roadways leaves passengers stranded in Punjab, Chandigarh

8
Patiala

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

9
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

10
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court

The apex court asked the Centre to step in and make sincere ...

Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions

US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’

Biden and Xi also agreed that ‘a nuclear war should never be...

Live-in partner chops woman’s body into 35 pieces, dumps it at various places in Delhi; nabbed

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...

India’s retail inflation falls to 6.77 per cent in October

India's retail inflation falls to 6.77 per cent in October

It is still above Reserve Bank’s comfort level for tenth mon...


Cities

View All

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Punjab cop gets life term for killing brother, sister-in-law in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Punjab cop gets life term for killing brother, sister-in-law in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

12-year-old boy dies after Chinese string of kite entangles his neck

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Live-in partner chops woman’s body into 35 pieces, dumps it at various places in Delhi; nabbed

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

Dog hanged to death by 2 Ghaziabad youth, video goes viral

Excise policy scam: Court sends AAP’s Nair, businessman Boinpally to 5-day ED custody, grants bail in CBI case

Tihar Jail superintendent suspended over alleged VIP treatment to AAP minister Satyendar Jain

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Head constable dies by suicide at Ludhiana's Dugri police station

Head constable dies by suicide at Ludhiana's Dugri police station

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Man posing as kin from Canada dupes resident of Rs 6.2 lakh

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

1 more tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Sports shop gutted in fire in Patiala

Sports shop gutted in fire in Patiala

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala