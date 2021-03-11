Ukraine redirecting Russia gas to Europe, claims battlefield gains

US concerned about future course of war

Ukraine redirecting Russia gas to Europe, claims battlefield gains

A 3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed EU and Russian flags in this illustration taken on January 31, 2022. Reuters

Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 11

Flows of Russian gas to Europe through a key transit point in Ukraine dried up on Wednesday, while Kyiv claimed battlefield gains over invading Russian forces, including the recapture of four villages around the second city of Kharkiv.

Ukraine has remained a major route for Russian gas to Europe even after President Vladimir Putin ordered what he called a "special military operation" on Feb. 24.

Mounting Western sanctions are seeking to ban or phase out the use of Russian energy, a major source of funds for Putin's war effort and a vulnerability for Europe, especially Germany.

Blaming the interference of Russian occupying forces for the suspension, Ukraine's gas operator said on Tuesday it would redirect gas from the Sokhranivka transit point, which is in an area occupied by Russian forces, to another in a Ukraine-controlled area.

Early Wednesday data from the network operator showed zero nominations for Russian gas through the transit point.

Since Russia was forced to abandon an assault on the capital Kyiv at the end of March, its main force has been trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbas region, using the city of Izyum near Kharkiv, in the northeast, as a base.

Ukrainian troops have mostly held out against assaults from three directions, and top U.S. intelligence officials say the war is now at a stalemate.

Putin appeared to be preparing for a long conflict, and a Russian victory in the Donbas region might not end the war, U.S.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in Washington on Tuesday.

But the counterattack near Kharkiv could signal a new phase, with Ukraine going on the offensive and supply lines into Russia now potentially vulnerable.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian successes were gradually pushing Russian forces out of Kharkiv, which has been under bombardment since the war began.

"But I also want to urge all our people ... not to spread excessive emotions. We should not create an atmosphere of excessive moral pressure, where victories are expected weekly and even daily," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

GATHERING BODIES

In the villages of Staryi Saltiv and Vilkhivka near Kharkiv, Ukrainian servicemen gathered the bodies of Russian soldiers who were killed in the fighting, according to Reuters witnesses.

Russian forces were trying to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving further towards the border in the Kharkiv region and were trying to fully take over the town of Rubizhne, Ukraine's general staff said early on Wednesday.

Ukrainian border guards reported Russian forces were shelling Sumy and Chernihiv regions close to the border.

"Enemy aircraft twice launched non-guided missiles on border areas of Sumy. There were also two instances of mortar shelling in Chernihiv region," they said on their Telegram channel.

In the south, Ukrainian armed forces said they struck nine enemy targets, with enemy losses of 79 servicemen and 12 pieces of equipment, including armoured vehicles and howitzers.

Russian fire was concentrated on the Mykolaiv region where private homes were damaged as well as farms and power lines to one town.

Russian forces continued to pummel the Azovstal steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol with artillery, tanks and aircraft bombing, Ukraine's general staff said, trying to capture the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined city.

Ukraine says tens of thousands of people have been killed in the city under two months of Russian siege.

Russia was trying to reinforce exposed troops on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, which became famous for the foul-mouthed defiance of Ukrainian border guards early in the invasion.

"If Russia consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defence and coastal defence cruise missiles, they could dominate the northwestern Black Sea," the British Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin.

Russia's resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian navy's retreat to Crimea after the loss of the flagship Moskva, it said.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports of fighting.

The number of Ukrainians who have fled their country is approaching 6 million, according to the United Nations, which says the refugee crisis is the fastest growing since World War Two.

Russia denies targeting civilians and rejects Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes. Reuters

#europe #Russia #Ukraine #vladimir putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Watch: Loud Punjabi wedding in California brings cops to venue; what happens next

2
Punjab

Mohali grenade attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters

3
Comment

Depoliticising parties, enfeebling democracy

4
Punjab

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

5
Comment

Nuclear command & control

6
Delhi

After Taj Mahal, right-wing activists clamour for naming iconic Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh

7
Trending

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

8
Nation

Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission

9
Punjab

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

10
Nation

Yasin Malik pleads guilty before Delhi court in case related to terrorism

Don't Miss

View All
End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights
J & K Obituary

Pt Shivkumar Sharma: Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments
Chandigarh

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

Mother’s Day special: Pilot mother travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see video
Trending

Mother’s Day special: Pilot mom travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see adorable video

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers
Trending

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

Top News

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake an exercise to review Section 124A IPC

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...

Tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended

Tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended

Right-wing groups call on traders to keep their shops shut a...

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

The suspect is already booked under several cases, including...

Punjab resident arrested for pro-Khalistan flags hoisted at entrance of Himachal Assembly at Dharamsala

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma says the case has been cracked but ...

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

He was recently arrested by Punjab Police

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing execution in Riyadh plead for aid

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing beheading in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh plead for aid

Bathinda: Petrol station worker murdered, Rs 7K looted

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

Mohali grenade attack: Panchkula police beef up border security

Mohali grenade attack: Chandigarh steps up vigil at entry points

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

Bagga gets relief till July 6, HC nod to conditional grilling

Tajinder Singh Bagga gets relief till July 6, High Court nod to conditional grilling

Day after protests, structures razed in Delhi

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Delhi BJP demands change in names of Delhi roads named after Mughal rulers

Pvt hospitals halt Ayushman Bharat patients’ treatment

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Anti-graft helpline boards put up in Jalandhar district govt offices

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

70-yr-old illegal possession removed by MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Private hospital overcharges for Covid jab in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty protests delay in wages

Cricket Tourney: Z Sports Mohali beat Grand Square Patiala

PRTC buses involved in 576 major accidents in 5 years