Ukraine reports non-stop assault by Russia on key city

Kyiv, October 14

Ukrainian officials reported intense combat, characterised by relentless assaults by Russian forces, as the ongoing attack on an eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka entered its fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

“The enemy has not stopped either assaulting or shelling positions around Avdiivka,” city head Vitalii Barabash said on Ukrainian television. Barabash also reported that Moscow was deploying additional forces to encircle the strategically important city in the eastern Donetsk region, situated just north of the Moscow-held regional capital, also called Donetsk. — AP

#Russia #Ukraine