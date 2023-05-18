Ukraine, rising tensions in Asia to figure in G7 meet at Hiroshima

Hiroshima, May 17

The symbolism will be palpable when leaders of the world’s rich democracies sit down in Hiroshima, a city whose name evokes the tragedy of war, to tackle a host of challenges including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions in Asia.

The attention on the war in Europe comes just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy completed a whirlwind trip to meet many of the Group of Seven leaders now heading to Japan for the summit starting Friday. That tour was aimed at adding to his country’s weapons stockpile and building political support ahead of a widely anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim lands occupied by Moscow’s forces.

Won’t cedE land to Russia, ukraine fm tells chinese envoy Ukraine’s Foreign Minister has told a top Chinese envoy that Kyiv would not accept any proposals to end the war with Russia that involved it losing any territory

Li Hui, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, visited Ukraine and met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

“Ukraine has driven this sense of common purpose for the G7”, said Matthew P Goodman, senior vice president for economics at Center for Strategic and International Studies.

He said the new commitments Zelenskyy received just ahead of the summit could push members of the bloc to step up their support even further. “There’s a kind of peer pressure that develops in forums like this,” he explained.

G7 leaders are also girding for the possibility of renewed conflict in Asia as relations with China deteriorate. They are increasingly concerned, among other things, about what they see as Beijing’s growing assertiveness, and fear that China could try to seize Taiwan by force. — AP