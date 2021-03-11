Ukraine, Russia blame each other for nuclear plant shelling

Experts fear attack could hit reactor, spent fuel pools; towns on opposite bank under Russian bombardment; Ukraine says it hit ammunition depot, supply lines in range

A man stands inside a crater left by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Kushuhum in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 10, 2022. Reuters

Reuters

Kyiv, August 13

Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Friday of risking catastrophe by shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces in a region expected to become one of the next big front lines of the war.

Western countries have called for Moscow to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia plant, but there has been no sign so far of Russia agreeing to do that. The plant was captured by Russian forces in early March but is still run by Ukrainian technicians.

The plant dominates the south bank of a vast reservoir on the Dnipro river that cuts across southern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces controlling the towns and cities on the opposite bank have come under intense bombardment from the Russian-held side.

Three civilians, including a boy, were wounded in overnight shelling of one of those towns, Marhanets, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said.

Kyiv has said for weeks it is planning a counteroffensive to recapture Zaporizhzhia and neighbouring Kherson provinces, the largest part of the territory Russia seized after its Feb. 24 invasion and still in Russian hands.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said there was more shelling of the eastern town of Kramatorsk on Friday. Video posted on his Telegram channel showed major damage to private homes. Three people were killed, the town's mayor said in a Facebook post.

Ukraine's military said its artillery destroyed a Russian ammunition depot near a bridge about 80 miles (130 km) down the Dnipro river from the nuclear plant and said it could now strike nearly all Moscow's supply lines in the occupied south.

Ukrainian forces struck a fourth bridge spanning the Dnipro River, Serhiy Khlan, an official in the mostly Russian occupied Kherson region, wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"Today the Ukrainian armed forces struck the last, the fourth, bridge linking the left and right banks. This means the Russians no longer have any possibility of bringing in new equipment," Khlan said.

There was no comment from Russian authorities on the reports.

Reuters could not confirm the reports independently.

DIPLOMATIC RIFT

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent relations between the United States and Russia to a low point and on Friday a new warning was sent by Moscow about the rift deepening.

The United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself and Russia has accused it of being directly involved in the war.

On Friday, a senior Russian official said Moscow had told Washington that if the U.S. Senate succeeded in passing a law to single out Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism", diplomatic ties would be badly damaged and could even be broken off.

Such a law would cause "the most serious collateral damage for bilateral diplomatic relations, to the point of downgrading and even breaking them off," TASS news agency quoted Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North American department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the United States and other countries to give Russia that designation, accusing its forces of targeting civilians, which Moscow denies.

"After everything that the occupiers have done in Ukraine, there can be only one approach to Russia - as a terrorist state," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Friday.

RADIOACTIVE MATERIALS

Ukraine's Energoatom agency, whose workers still operate the Zaporizhzhia plant under Russian occupation, said the power station was struck five times on Thursday, including near where radioactive materials are stored.

Russia says Ukraine is recklessly firing at the plant. Kyiv says Russian troops struck it themselves, and are also using the plant as a shield to provide cover while they bombard nearby Ukrainian-held towns and cities. Reuters could not verify either account.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not damage the infrastructure (of the plant), do not strike where there may be a danger on a global scale. We understand that the invaders are hiding behind such a shield because it is not possible to strike there," Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, told Ukrainian national television.

Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev dismissed such accusations as "100% nonsense".

Nuclear experts fear fighting might damage the plant's spent fuel pools or the reactors.

"There is no nuclear power plant in the world that was designed to operate in a war situation," said Mycle Schneider, coordinator of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report.

Beyond a shell strike, a loss of electrical supply needed to keep the reactors cooled and the psychological state of the Ukrainian workers were major concerns, he said.

The main Ukrainian front lines have been comparatively static in recent weeks, but fighting has been intensifying lately in anticipation of what Ukraine says is a planned counteroffensive in the south.

Ukraine's General Staff on Friday reported widespread shelling and air attacks by Russian forces on scores of towns and military bases, especially in the east where Russia is trying to expand territory held on behalf of separatist proxies.

One shell hit the road outside 74-year-old Iryna's home in Kramatorsk on Friday morning, less than 12 miles from the frontline.

"Everything is destroyed. The windows are gone, the roof on one side is gone," said the pensioner, who only gave her first name. "When it rains everything will be wet inside. What now? We don't have the resources to leave. Where would we go?"

#europe #Russia #Ukraine

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...

Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie’s book was justified, taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh

Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh

Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

‘Mother was cooking food when all of sudden we’re asked to leave Lahore’

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

Allow OBC quota in GMCH, Chandigarh told

Dadu Majra dump: Work to clear remaining waste to start by Oct 15

Carmel Convent bus attendant Sheela among 31 picked for I-Day honours

15 to receive police medals in Chandigarh

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Yamuna river swells further in Delhi; evacuation efforts being intensified

2,200 cartridges seized ahead of I-Day in Delhi

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

All shops across city remain shut

All shops across Jalandhar remain shut

e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Survival under threat, not going anywhere until dues cleared, say Farmers protesting in Phagwara

Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Notorious gangster lands in police net

Notorious gangster lands in police net in Ludhiana

Scars of 1947 still etched in their memories

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu's PA attacked in Ludhiana

Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial project hangs fire

2 abandoned vehicles keep cops on toes

Patiala city to get canal-based water by 2023

Patiala city to get canal-based water by 2023

Covid cases on rise, 3 deaths in 12 days reported from Patiala district

Patiala linemen union protests test, seeks regular jobs