Ukraine, Russia to hold talks on Thursday

Moscow, March 2
A top aide for Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukrainians are on their way to Belarus for talks that have been scheduled for Thursday.
“As far as I know, the Ukrainian delegation has already departed from Kyiv, is en route ... We're expecting them tomorrow,” Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, told reporters Wednesday evening.
According to Medinsky, the two sides agreed on the Brest region of Belarus, which borders Poland, as the site of the talks.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office confirmed to The Associated Press that the delegation is on its way, but gave no details on the time of the arrival. (AP)
