Ukraine shoots down fighter jets, Russia gains control of eastern town

Kyiv, December 25

Ukraine’s air force on Monday reported that it shot down two Russian fighter jets during the night along with two cruise missiles and 28 Shahed-type drones.

The report said the attacks were aimed at southern and central regions of Ukraine, but that no casualties were immediately known. It said that 31 drones were launched in all, but details of the three drones that weren’t intercepted and may have struck weren’t given.

A summary from the Ukrainian presidential office said that one civilian was killed and at least four wounded in Russian attacks over the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have gained full control of Maryinka, a town in eastern Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin, one of Russia's most significant gains since the capture of Bakhmut in May.

Putin said that the control of the town, which was once home to 10,000 people, will allow the Russian forces to move enemy combat units away from Donetsk. — Agencies

