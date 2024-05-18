Ukraine strikes deep inside Russian territory

Kyiv, May 17
Ukraine attacked a power substation in Russian-occupied Crimea, an oil depot and railway station in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and an oil refinery in the port town of Tuapse overnight, a Kyiv intelligence source told Reuters.
Kyiv has stepped up strikes on energy facilities deep inside Russian territory, which they say are legitimate military targets supporting Moscow's 27-month-old war in Ukraine.
Attacks have led to disruptions in refining capacity. Ukraine launched drones at a refinery in Tuapse, which was already being repaired following an earlier strike, according to the source. Separately, the source said, attacks caused explosions in Novorossiysk, and in the Sevastopol Bay in peninsula of Crimea. Russia's defence ministry said it destroyed 102 Ukrainian aerial drones in the Black Sea overnight. — Reuters
