Ukraine tweets Hitler-Putin cartoon amid war with Russia

Chandigarh, February 24
As tension mounts between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine from its official Twitter account shared a cartoon illustrating Adolf Hitler smiling down on Russia President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine wrote: "This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now."
February 24, 2022
The illustration has a mixed reaction from neitizens. Some said it was a political cartoon, while others disapproved of it saying wasn't the "right time" to post it.
Meanwhile, Russian soldiers said to have crossed the Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk, as per Reuters report, quoting Ukrainian border guards.
After Russia launched a military operation, Ukraine said its forces shot down five Russian planes and one helicopter, while Russia claimed that it destroyed Ukraine's airbases and air defences.
