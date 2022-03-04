Ukraine urges citizens to use guerrilla tactics

Lviv, March 3

As Russian forces advance on strategic points in southern Ukraine, authorities on Thursday called on compatriots to launch a guerrilla war.

In a video message, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovich urged men to cut down trees and destroy rear columns of Russian troops. “We urge people to begin providing total popular resistance to the enemy,” Arestovich said. “The weak side of the Russian army is the rear — if we burn them now and block the rear, the war will stop in a matter of days,” he said. — AP