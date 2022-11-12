 Ukraine works to stabilise Kherson after Russian pullout : The Tribune India

Ukraine works to stabilise Kherson after Russian pullout

Photos circulating Saturday on social media showed Ukrainian activists removing memorial plaques put up by the occupation authorities the Kremlin installed to run the Kherson region

Ukraine works to stabilise Kherson after Russian pullout

A Ukrainian serviceman carries captured anti-tank grenade launchers at a former position of Russian soldiers in the village of Blahodatne, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a day ago, amid Russias attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine November 11, 2022. Reuters



Mykolaiv (Ukraine), November 12

The Ukrainian military carried out “stabilisation measures” near the southern city of Kherson on Saturday following the end of an eight-month occupation by Russian forces, a retreat that cast a further pall on President Vladimir Putin’s designs to take over large parts of Ukraine.

Residents of Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia’s military during the ongoing invasion, awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating that broke out in the city and surrounding areas after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River.

In a regular social media update Saturday, the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said the Russians were fortifying their battle lines on the river’s eastern bank after abandoning the capital. About 70% of the Kherson region remains under Russian control.

Ukrainian officials from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on down cautioned that while special military units had reached Kherson city, a full deployment to reinforce the advance troops still was underway. On Friday, Ukraine’s intelligence agency said it thought some Russian soldiers stayed behind, ditching their uniforms for civilian clothes to avoid detection.

“Even when the city is not yet completely cleansed of the enemy’s presence, the people of Kherson themselves are already removing Russian symbols and any traces of the occupiers’ stay in Kherson from the streets and buildings,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late Friday.

Photos circulating Saturday on social media showed Ukrainian activists removing memorial plaques put up by the occupation authorities the Kremlin installed to run the Kherson region. A Telegram post on the channel of Yellow Ribbon, a self-described Ukrainian “public resistance” movement, showed two people in a park taking down plaques picturing what appeared to be Soviet-era military figures.

Moscow’s announcement that Russian forces planned to withdraw across the Dnieper River, which divides both the Kherson region and Ukraine, followed a stepped-up Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s south.

In the last two months, Ukraine’s military claimed to have reclaimed dozens of towns and villages north of Kherson city, and the Ukrainian General Staff said that’s where the stabilization activities were taking place.

The Russian retreat represented a significant setback for the Kremlin some six weeks after Putin annexed the Kherson region and three others provinces in southern and eastern Ukraine in breach of international law and in the face of widespread condemnation. The Russian leader unequivocally asserted the illegally claimed areas as Russian territory.

Russian state news agency TASS quoted an official in Kherson’s Kremlin-appointed administration on Saturday as saying that Henichesk, a city on the Azov Sea some 200 kilometers southeast of Kherson city, would serve as the region’s “temporary capital” after the withdrawal across the Dnieper.

Ukrainian media derided the announcement, with daily newspaper Ukrainskaya Pravda saying Russia “had made up a new capital” for the region.

Like Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sought to temper the excitement over the invaded nation’s latest morale boost., “We are winning battles on the ground, but the war continues,” he said from Cambodia, where he was attending a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Kuleba also brought up the prospect of the Ukrainian army finding evidence of possible Russian war crimes in Kherson, just as it did after the Russian Defense Ministry pulled back its forces in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions earlier in the way.

“Every time we liberate a piece of our territory, when we enter a city liberated from Russian army, we find torture rooms and mass graves with civilians tortured and murdered by Russian army in the course of the occupation of these territories,” Ukraine’s top diplomat said. “It’s not easy to speak with people like this. But I said that every war ends with diplomacy and Russia has to approach talks in good faith.”           U.S. assessments this week showed Russia’s war in Ukraine may already have killed or wounded tens of thousands of civilians and hundreds of thousands of soldiers.

While much of the focus was on southern Ukraine, Russia continued its grinding offensive in Ukraine’s industrial east, targeting in particular the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko reported Saturday that two civilians were killed and four wounded over the last day as battles heated up around Bakhmut and Avdiivka, a small city that has remained in Ukrainian hands throughout the war.

Russia’s continued push for Bakhmut demonstrates the Kremlin’s desire for visible gains following weeks of clear setbacks. Taking the city would open the way for a possible push onto other Ukrainian strongholds in the heavily contested Donetsk region. A reinvigorated eastern offensive could also potentially stall or derail Kyiv’s ongoing advances in the south.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region west of Donetsk, Russia kept up its shelling of communities near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the Ukrainian regional governor said. Russia and Ukraine have long traded blame for shelling in and around the plant, Europe’s largest.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, reemphasized that the United States would defer to Ukrainian authorities on whether or when to negotiate with Russia about a possible end to the conflict.

“Russia invaded Ukraine,” Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One en route to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as part of a trip by President Joe Biden to international summits in southeast Asia.

“If Russia chose to stop fighting in Ukraine and left, it would be the end of the war,” Sullivan said. “If Ukraine chose to stop fighting and give up, it would be the end of Ukraine.” AP

 

#Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Disagree' with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers' release

2
Trending

Watch: Mystery girl supporting men in green goes viral during World Cup semi-final clash between Pak and New Zealand

3
Comment NOUS INDICA

Punjab’s cash drain

4
Punjab

Doctor at Phagwara civil hospital 'assaulted' by kin of deceased patient; 5 held after protest by medical staff

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: 66 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm; figure likely to go up

6
Amritsar

Buddha idol seized in Amritsar about 2000 years old, falls under 'antiquity' category: ASI

7
Trending

French woman left without a nose after cancer treatment, surgeons grew it on her arm and then successfully transplanted it on her face

8
Punjab

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura

9
Punjab

Criminal nexus: Illegal mining 'kingpin' held in Ropar

10
Ludhiana

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Single-phase polling begins for 68 assembly seats in the hill state

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: 66 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm; figure likely to go up

Polling peaceful and smooth as not a single incident of poll...

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for circulating forged letter

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'

‘It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage Con...

Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

Tashigang is at an altitude 15,256 feet in Himachal’s border...

BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key political players and CM post contenders

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: All eyes on key political players and CM post contenders

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

7 SSPs, 2IGs among those shifted


Cities

View All

Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Sudhir Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Antique Buddha sculpture seized from Attari termed 'rarest of rare'

Battle of Saragarhi example of unparalleled zeal, courage: Nijjar

If Rajiv Gandhi's killers can be released, why not 'Bandi Singhs', asks SGPC chief

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's supporters continue stir against recarpeting work in Amritsar

Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh mayoral poll results upheld by High Court

Chandigarh AQI level improves to 'moderate'

93 rounded up during search operations in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar

JE suspended for failing to maintain cycle tracks in Chandigarh

BJP should make Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP should make Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Arvind Kejriwal

25-year-old woman held for kidnapping infant for sacrifice to revive her dead father; child rescued

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Noida cops arrest 8 with over Rs 2 crore

Harbhajan Singh Bhajji among AAP's star campaigners for MCD poll

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Elderly man's blind murder case solved in Nawanshahr, 3 in police net

Jalandhar: Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Dengue stings 2 more in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 326

110 stadia to come up across Jalandhar district

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

Panel formed to look into alleged encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana

Use plastic waste to build roads, Ludhiana civic body told

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Ludhiana shop owner loses Rs 5 lakh in currency exchange fraud

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

Patiala MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

3-storey shop gutted in Patiala, no one hurt

Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Stones thrown at Punjabi University prof's house, probe on

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura