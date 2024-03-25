Ukraine’s gas storage site hit as Russia launches missile attacks

KYIV, March 24

An underground gas storage site in Ukraine was attacked on Sunday in the latest wave of Russian missile strikes on power facilities, said Ukraine's state-run Naftogaz energy firm, which added that gas supplies to consumers had not been affected. The country's energy ministry and distributors said Ukraine ramped up imports of electricity and halted exports on Sunday after the recent series of Russian attacks, in which top energy producer DTEK lost 50% of its capacity. Russia attacked Ukrainian generating and transmission facilities on Friday, causing significant blackouts in many regions, and energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions were also attacked early on Sunday.

Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said equipment was damaged in the strike and repairs were proceeding.

The energy ministry said in a statement: “For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 14,900 megawatt hours (MWh). No exports are expected.” Ukraine imported 3,300 MWh a day before the attack on March 22, with exports of 2,148 MWh.

As Russia struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s western region of Lviv with missiles, one of its missiles briefly flew into Polish airspace, according to Warsaw.

Moscow launched 57 missiles and drones in the attack that also targeted the capital Kyiv, two days after the largest aerial bombardment of Ukraine’s energy system in more than two years of full-scale war, Kyiv said. “There were two preliminary hits on the same critical infrastructure facility that the occupiers targeted at night,” Lviv’s regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The strike used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which are harder to shoot down, he said, without identifying the facility.

The energy ministry said equipment caught fire when a critical energy facility in the Lviv region was attacked, causing it to lose power. It was unclear if they were talking about the same facility.

Air defences destroyed 18 of 29 inbound missiles and 25 of 28 attack drones, the air force said. There were almost no details about what had been damaged, but the targeting of critical infrastructure could indicate Russia is trying to keep up pressure on the energy system after its strikes caused widespread blackouts on Friday. — Agencies

22 missiles over Belgorod region downed

Russian air defence systems destroyed 22 Vampire missiles launched by Ukraine at Russia’s Belgorod region, the Russian Defence Ministry mentioned in a statement.

Earlier, Moscow launched 57 missiles and drones in an attack that also targeted Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

