Ukraine's President welcomes new sanctions but criticises 'unacceptable' delay

May 31
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday welcomed a sixth package of European Union sanctions against Russia but criticised what he called an "unacceptable" delay in the bloc agreeing the latest measures.
"When over 50 days have passed between the 5th and 6th sanction packages, the situation is not acceptable for us," Zelenskyy said, speaking alongside Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova in Kyiv. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody
Police say two gangsters brought on intelligence input that ...
Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi
Special Cell of Delhi Police is likely to confront him with ...
Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects
Final farewell to Sidhu Moosewala by family, friends and fan...
Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police
Matter listed for hearing on Wednesday, says Bishnoi's couns...
India’s economy grows 8.7 pc in 2021-22 as against 6.6 pc contraction in previous fiscal
Much better than what many had expected in private sector: C...