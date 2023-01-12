Ukraine’s salt-mine town captured, claims Russia

Kyiv, January 11
Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine — a stepping stone in Moscow’s push to capture the entire Donbas region — with the Russians appearing to have the upper hand.
The mercenary group Wagner, which has spearheaded the assault, on Tuesday claimed to have taken control of the small salt-mining town although pockets of Ukrainian resistance were holding out in the centre.
Russia’s defence ministry said that airborne units had cut off Soledar from the north and south. — Reuters
40 pows exchanged
- Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara
- Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova met her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey
