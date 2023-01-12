Ukraine’s salt-mine town captured, claims Russia

Kyiv, January 11

Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine — a stepping stone in Moscow’s push to capture the entire Donbas region — with the Russians appearing to have the upper hand.

The mercenary group Wagner, which has spearheaded the assault, on Tuesday claimed to have taken control of the small salt-mining town although pockets of Ukrainian resistance were holding out in the centre.

Russia’s defence ministry said that airborne units had cut off Soledar from the north and south. — Reuters

40 pows exchanged

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara

Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova met her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey

