Ukrainian arrested after Russian missile kills 11

Kyiv, June 28

Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday arrested a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 11 people, including three teenagers, at a popular pizza restaurant in East Ukraine. The Tuesday evening attack on Kramatorsk wounded 61 others, Ukraine’s National Police said, in the latest bombardment of a Ukrainian city, a tactic Russia has used heavily in the 16-month-old war.

The strike, and others elsewhere across Ukraine late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday, indicated that Kremlin was not easing its aerial onslaught despite its political and military turmoil caused by a short-lived armed uprising last weekend. There has been no apparent military push by Ukraine to exploit that turmoil.

Meanwhile, Russia said its attacks were directed only at military targets, not civilian ones. “The Russian Federation does not strike at civilian infrastructure,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. — Agencies