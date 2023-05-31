Ukrainian drones hit Moscow: Russia

Moscow, May 30

Ukrainian drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday, Russia said while Kyiv was also hit from the air for the third time in 24 hours.

The United States is still gathering information on reports of drones striking in Moscow, the White House said on Tuesday, reiterating that Washington does not support attacks inside Russia and is focused on helping Ukraine retake its territory. “We saw the news and are still gathering information about what happened. As general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia,” a White House spokesperson said.

Russia’s defence ministry said eight drones sent by Kyiv and targeting civilians were shot down or diverted with electronic jammers, though Baza, a Telegram channel with links to the security services, said more than 25 were involved.

Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential aide, denied Kyiv’s direct involvement but said “we are pleased to watch events” and forecast more such strikes. — Reuters