Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Chandigarh, March 1
Social media is full of interesting videos and stories ever since Russia invaded Ukraine.
A farmer in Ukraine has gone viral on the social media after he stole a Russian tank using a tractor.
The video was posted by researcher Arslon Xudosi and re-tweeted by Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko.
No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well.— Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) February 27, 2022
Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today 👇 pic.twitter.com/exutLiJc5v
If true, it’s probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer… ))— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022
Ukrainians are tough cookies indeed. #StandWithUkraine #russiagohome pic.twitter.com/TY0sigffaM
A bit of humor before toughest talks: farmer steals tank. Scrap metal is very valuable in #Ukraine so people are very excited about all the money they can make by getting hold of enemy weapons #LoveUkraine pic.twitter.com/3refWo2Xkp— Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) February 28, 2022
Vasylenko wrote: “A bit of humour before toughest talks: farmer steals tank.
“Scrap metal is very valuable in #Ukraine so people are very excited about all the money they can make by getting hold of enemy weapons #LoveUkraine.”
The tank is thought to be a Russian MT-LB, which is a Soviet-era multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle, which was introduced in the 1950s.
