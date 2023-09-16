Ukrainian forces reclaim village in Donetsk region

Kyiv, September 15
As part of a multi-pronged counteroffensive, the Ukrainian forces have recaptured a village in the country's east after intense battles with Russian troops, the country's military said Friday.
The village of Andriivka — about 10 km south of the Russia-occupied town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region — is the latest gain for Kyiv in a counteroffensive that has seen slow but steady gains by Ukrainian forces. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...