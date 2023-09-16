Ukrainian forces reclaim village in Donetsk region

Kyiv, September 15

As part of a multi-pronged counteroffensive, the Ukrainian forces have recaptured a village in the country's east after intense battles with Russian troops, the country's military said Friday.

The village of Andriivka — about 10 km south of the Russia-occupied town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region — is the latest gain for Kyiv in a counteroffensive that has seen slow but steady gains by Ukrainian forces. — AP

#Russia #Ukraine