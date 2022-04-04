Ukrainian minister cries civilian ‘massacre’, Russia denies charge

Bucha (Ukraine), April 3

The Ukraine’s foreign minister on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a “massacre” in the town of Bucha, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described images of dead bodies there as “a punch in the gut”.

The Russia’s defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs showing dead bodies in Bucha were “yet another provocation” by Kyiv.

After Ukraine said on Saturday its forces had reclaimed control of Kyiv region, images of corpses in civilian clothes left behind by departing Russian troops prompted calls from officials in Ukraine and Europe for tougher sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine has found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv as part of a probe into possible war crimes by Russia, the country’s top prosecutor said on Sunday. — Reuters