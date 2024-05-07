Ukrainian Olympian killed on frontline

Kyiv: Ukrainian Olympian and two-time European champion Oleksandr Pielieshenko has died on the frontlines of Russia’s war in Ukraine at age 30, the Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation said on Monday. Pielieshenko ranked fourth at the Rio 2016 Olympics in the men’s 85 kg category and won gold. Reuters

