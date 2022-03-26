LIVE BLOG

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy

Issues a video address to the nation on Friday

Doctor Anatolii Pavlov takes pictures of a damaged psychiatric hospital after it was hit in a military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Reuters

Kyiv, March 26

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but says Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.

In his nightly video address to the nation on Friday, Zelenskyy appeared to be responding to Col Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, who said Russian forces would now focus on “the main goal, the liberation of Donbas”.

Russian-backed separatists have controlled part of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since 2014, and Russian forces have been battling to seize more of the region from Ukraine, including the besieged city of Mariupol.

Rudskoi’s statement also was a suggestion that Russia might be backing away from trying to take Kyiv and other major cities where its offensive had stalled. Zelenskyy noted that Russian forces had lost thousands of troops but still hadn't been able to take Kyiv or Kharkiv, the second-largest city.

17:49 26 Mar
More than 1,00,000 people still need to be evacuated from Mariupol: Ukraine's Deputy PM

More than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television on Saturday.
17:48 26 Mar
Russian forces have taken control of Chernobyl workers' town: Local authorities

Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine's Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region said on Saturday. In an online post, Governor Oleksandr Pavlyuk did not describe how the town had been taken, but said some residents had unfurled a large Ukrainian flag and shouted "Glory to Ukraine" in protest.
15:12 26 Mar
Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far

The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children so far, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 199.
15:06 26 Mar
Kyiv region head says Russian forces have seized Chernobyl workers' town

Russian forces have taken control of the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region Oleksandr Pavlyuk said on Saturday.

In an online statement, Pavlyuk said Russian troops had occupied the hospital in Slavutych and kidnapped the mayor. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

On Friday, Ukraine said its troops had repulsed a first attack by Russian troops closing in on the town. Reuters
13:34 26 Mar
Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy by telephone, discussing the situation in Ukraine and negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Erdogan's office said late on Friday.
12:21 26 Mar
09:54 26 Mar
Russia-Ukraine War

72 attacks on Ukrainian healthcare facilities since Feb 24: WHO

