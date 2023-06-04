 Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 500 children killed by war : The Tribune India

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 500 children killed by war

Zelenskyy provided the number hours after rescue workers found the body of a 2-year-old girl who died in one of the latest Russian strikes

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 500 children killed by war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. AP/PTI file



Kyiv, June 4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia’s war, now in its 16th month, has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children.

Zelenskyy provided the number hours after rescue workers found the body of a 2-year-old girl who died in one of the latest Russian strikes.

The president said in a statement that “Russian weapons and hatred, which continue to take and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day”, killed the hundreds who had perished since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, 2022.

“Many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to Ukraine’s history,” he said.

Zelenskyy said it was impossible to establish the exact number of children who were casualties due to the ongoing hostilities and because some areas are under Russian occupation.

“We must hold out and win this war!” the Ukrainian president said. “All of Ukraine, all our people, all our children, must be free from the Russian terror!” Rescuers found the 2-year-old’s body early Sunday while combing through the rubble of an apartment building in the suburbs of the central city of Dnipro.

The regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said five children were among 22 people injured by Saturday’s attack, which damaged two residential buildings.

The Russians launched more strikes with drones and cruise missiles on Sunday, targeting multiple areas of the country, including the capital, Kyiv.

The Ukrainian air force said the country’s air defences downed three of the five Shahed self-exploding drones and four of the six cruise missiles fired.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said two missiles struck a military air base in Kropyvnytskyi, a city in central Ukraine’s Kyrovohrad province. He did not report what damage they caused.

The Russian military said it has conducted a series of strikes in recent days on Ukrainian air defence batteries, air bases and troops depots. The long-range strikes come as Ukraine prepares for a long-expected counteroffensive in which it hopes to reclaim more ground.

In what was seen as part of operations to facilitate the planned counterattack, Ukrainian forces maintained pressure on Russian forces in the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Moscow claimed control of last month after the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

Elsewhere, groups of Russians fighting alongside Ukrainian forces declared that they launched new attacks in recent days on Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. One of the groups, the Russian Volunteer Corps, released a video on Sunday showing a purported raid on the region.

The Associated Press could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Previous attacks in Belgorod, which prompted Russian authorities to evacuate thousands of local residents, were seen by some observers as part of Ukraine’s efforts to distract Moscow and to stretch its forces ahead of the planned counteroffensive.

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov reported more Ukrainian shelling of the border town of Shebekino that sparked several fires on Sunday.

In Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, regional leader Sergei Aksenov reported a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Dzhankoi early Sunday. He claimed that five of the attacking drones were shot down and four others jammed and were forced to land, adding that there were no casualties.

The latest Russian raids on Ukrainian cities sparked new concerns over civilian safety after officials announced that nearly a quarter of the 4,800 air raid shelters they inspected were locked or unfit for use.

In Kyiv, 44 per cent of 1,078 shelters were found closed up tight or unusable, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Sunday.

The official acknowledgments came after a 33-year-old woman in Kyiv reportedly died while waiting outside a shuttered shelter during a Russian missile barrage on Thursday.

Prosecutors in the capital said four people were detained as part of a criminal probe into the woman’s death as she and others waited to enter a locked shelter. A security guard who allegedly failed to unlock the doors remained in custody. Three others, including a local official, were placed under house arrest.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Saturday that city authorities received “more than a thousand” complaints regarding locked, dilapidated or insufficient air-raid shelters within a day of launching an online feedback service. AP

#Russia #Ukraine #Zelenskyy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Probe into Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews, cops’ role in helping Raj Jit, Inderjit delayed

2
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

3
Haryana

5 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

4
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

5
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

6
Nation Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

7
Nation

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind ‘criminal’ act identified

8
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

9
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

Odisha train accident: Railway board recommends CBI probe

Odisha train accident: Railway board recommends CBI probe

Three trains— Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru...

Odisha revises train tragedy toll at 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

Odisha revises train tragedy toll to 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

187 bodies yet to be identified; number of injured put at 1,...

‘Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified’, Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind ‘criminal’ act identified

Railway officials said system is 'error proof' and 'fail saf...

Odisha rail accident: Main line tracks repaired, fit to carry trains

Odisha rail accident: Main line tracks repaired, fit to carry trains

Officials say at least one set of railway tracks now fit for...

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

The flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board exper...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

Hoax bomb threat in Amritsar, 1 held

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy case: Inability to process rejection, rage led to murder

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Canada to accept PTE Academic for student visas

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years