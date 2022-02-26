Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 26

The embattled Ukrainian President Vlodimir Zelensky on Saturday spoke with Prime Minister Narenda Modi and asked him for political support at the United Nations Security Council where a few hours earlier India had abstained from a vote on a resolution criticising Russia.

While speaking to President Zelensky, PM Modi called for an immediate cessation of violence and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

In a tweet, the Ukrainian President said he had informed PM Modi of how his country is repulsing the Russian aggression and that more than one lakh invaders are “on our land”.

Spoke with ???? Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of ???? repulsing ???? aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged ???? to give us political support in???? Security Council. Stop the aggressor together! — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Zelensky said the Russians were firing on residential buildings and ended his tweet by appealing to PM Modi to “stop the aggressor together”.

While speaking to his Ukrainian counterpart, Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to ongoing conflict, according to a statement by the PMO.

It said Modi conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students in Ukraine and sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate them.

“President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. The prime minister expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict,” the statement said.

“He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts,” it added. On his part, Zelenskyy said he informed Modi of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression.

By abstaining from a UN Security Council resolution on the Ukraine crisis, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy, official sources said on Saturday.

Russia vetoed the resolution that asked Moscow to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

Sources said India had been deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and maintained its consistent, steadfast and balanced position on the matter that dialogue is the only answer to settle differences and disputes.

They said India had been in touch with all sides urging parties concerned to return to the negotiating table.

The UNSC draft resolution deplored in the strongest terms Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine and demanded that Russia immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all its troops. PTI

