 UK’s health service accused of cover up in infected blood scandal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • UK’s health service accused of cover up in infected blood scandal

UK’s health service accused of cover up in infected blood scandal

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to issue an apology on behalf of the government after inquiry chair delivered his verdict on the issue

UK’s health service accused of cover up in infected blood scandal

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

London, May 20

Britain’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) was accused of cover up in an infected blood scandal dating back to the 1970s in a public inquiry report submitted to the government on Monday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to issue an apology on behalf of the government after inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff delivered his scathing verdict on the issue, which involves over 30,000 people being infected with life-threatening viruses such as HIV and Hepatitis C while they were under NHS care between the 1970s and 1990s.

It involves infected batches of Factor VIII, an essential blood clotting protein which haemophiliacs do not produce naturally, imported from the US and used widely to treat patients at the time. They were infected as donated blood was not tested for HIV/AIDS until 1986 and Hepatitis C until 1991 in the UK.

“The scale of what happened is horrifying. The most accurate estimate is that more than 3,000 deaths are attributable to infected blood, blood products and tissue,” notes Langstaff in his report following a five-year investigation.

“Standing back, and viewing the response of NHS and of government, the answer to the question ‘was there a cover up?’ is that there has been. Not in the sense of a handful of people plotting in an orchestrated conspiracy to mislead, but in a way that was subtler, more pervasive and more chilling in its implications. To save face and to save expense, there has been a hiding of much of the truth,” he said.

The 2,527-page and seven-volume document goes on to detail the enormous scale of the scandal and also makes a series of recommendations, including a speedy compensation scheme for those directly affected and who lost loved ones as a result. The report also calls upon the NHS to ensure anyone who received a blood transfusion before 1996 is urgently tested for Hepatitis C. New patients at any medical practice should also be asked if they had a transfusion before that time.

The report also picks apart the approach to the scandal under the Margaret Thatcher-led Conservative Party government, which insisted that people were given “the best treatment available” at the time.

“The reality is that this use of this blanket line to take – sometimes applied to the position of people with bleeding disorders, sometimes to all those infected with Hepatitis C from blood or blood products – was inappropriate. It was wrong and its use was unacceptable. It became a mantra and was never questioned,” it notes.

“An apology should not only give some detail as to what is being apologised for, but to be understood by those to whom it is addressed as sincere and meaningful, it should lead to action. Compensation is part of this,” it adds.

Two sets of people were caught up in this historic health scandal of contaminated blood – people with haemophilia and similar blood clotting disorders who received a new treatment at the time to replace the missing clotting agents made from donated human blood plasma and a second group who had a blood transfusion after childbirth, accidents or during medical treatment.

Ministers from the Sunak-led government have promised to address the issue of final compensation once the inquiry’s report is published, the total cost for which is likely to run into billions of pounds. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Punjab

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

3
Himachal The Tribune interview

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’: Kangana Ranaut

4
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

5
Uttar Pradesh

UP youth arrested after video of him voting '8 times' in Etah goes viral; Rahul Gandhi warns…

6
Punjab

In battle of prestige, Badal kids hit the ground running

7
World

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash

8
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

9
Punjab

Laid low by heart trouble, Manpreet on the job for BJP

10
Punjab

Ahead of PM’s Patiala rally, farmers plan a ‘welcome’

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Mercury again breaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; ‘red alert’ issued for heatwave over next 5 days

Mercury again breaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; ‘red alert’ issued for heatwave over next 5 days

The searing heat pushes the city's peak power demand to its ...

Four Lankan nationals, 'terrorists' of IS, arrested by Gujarat ATS at Ahmedabad airport

Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Sri Lankan nationals with IS links on mission to carry out terror activities

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS apprehendsd the accused at the ...

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Punjab announces early summer holidays for public, private schools due to heat wave from tomorrows

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

Teaching/non-teaching staff would continue to perform their ...

Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Raisi died in a helicopter crash


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari ‘udan khatola’; says Aurangzeb's soul crept into Congress

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temperature continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Mercury again breaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; ‘red alert’ issued for heatwave over next 5 days

Mercury again breaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; ‘red alert’ issued for heatwave over next 5 days

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court scheduled to deliver on Tuesday order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

Graffiti targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; police begin probe

Swati Maliwal assault: Delhi Police take Bibhav Kumar to CM's house for recreation of crime scene

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed