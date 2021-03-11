UK’s Princess Charlotte marks 7th birthday

London: Three new photographs of Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, have been released by Britain's royal family to mark her seventh birthday on Monday. Taken by her mother, the photographs show her sitting among bluebells in a cable knit blue jumper that matches the colour of the flowers around her. PTI

Sea levels rising twice as fast in New Zealand

Wellington: New data released on Monday revealed that sea levels in New Zealand were rising some 20 to 30 years faster than previously expected. Based on current international emissions reduction policies, global sea levels are expected to rise about 0.6 metres by the year 2100, reports Xinhua news agency. IANS

Protests in British Virgin Islands over UK rule

London: Activists in the British Virgin Islands on Monday protested against a proposal to put the overseas British territory under control of the United Kingdom, days after the BVI premier was jailed in Miami on charges of conspiring to traffic drugs. The territory of about 30,000 people gained autonomy from the United Kingdom in 1967 through its first elections and the creation of its first autonomous government. Reuters

Swiss House gets climate lecture over hunger strike

Bern: Climate scientists took turns to deliver speeches on the perils of global warming to the Swiss parliament on Monday in an event triggered by the hunger strike of a frustrated Swiss father on its doorstep last year. Guillermo Fernandez, a father of three, ended a 39-day hunger strike in December when the government submitted to his demand for the session. Reuters

Eid festivity

Vendors set balloons for sale as people celebrate Eid ul-Fitr at Damascus Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City. Reuters