UK's Rwanda deportation plan lawful: Court

London, December 19

Britain's plan to send migrants to Rwanda is lawful, London's High Court ruled on Monday, in a victory for PM Rishi Sunak who has made a high-stakes political promise to tackle the record number of migrants arriving in small boats. The policy, which was announced in April, would involve Britain sending tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores more than 4,000 miles away (6,400 km) to Rwanda.

Announcing the court's decision, judges Clive Lewis and Jonathan Swift said it was lawful for Britain to make arrangements with the Rwanda government to send asylum seekers to the country for their asylum claims to be determined there.

"The relocation of asylum seekers to Rwanda is consistent with the Refugee Convention and with the statutory and other legal obligations on the government," the judges said. The PM is under growing pressure from his own members of parliament and the public to deal with the arrivals.

Figures show more than 40,000, a record number, have come from France this year, many having made the journey from Afghanistan, Iran or other countries suffering war to travel across Europe and on to Britain to seek asylum. Over the last decade migration has often dominated Britain's political discourse and is likely to feature heavily in the campaign for the next general election, expected to take place in 2024.

In one of his first major policy announcements, Sunak set out a strategy to clamp down on illegal immigration and said he wanted to restart the flights to Rwanda despite opposition from lawmakers in all the main political parties, the UN and even King Charles. — Reuters

Migrant issue may figure in next poll

