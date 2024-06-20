UK’s Stonehenge targeted with paint by protesters

London: Environmental protesters sprayed paint on Britain's Stonehenge on Wednesday, with footage on X showing an orange powder paint covering some of the stones of the country's famous prehistoric megalithic structure. The monument in southern England is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Just Stop Oil has gained prominence in Britain for disruptive environmental protests. reuters
