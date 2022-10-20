UK's Sunak, Mordaunt in running to be next PM: Sky News

London, October 20

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, two contenders in Britain's previous leadership contest this year, are believed to be in the running to become the nation's next Prime Minister following Liz Truss's resignation on Thursday, Sky News reported.

Separately the Guardian's political editor reported former minister Michael Gove was "ruled out" for the leadership. Reuters

