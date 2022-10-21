 UK's turmoil shatters its pragmatic image : The Tribune India

UK's turmoil shatters its pragmatic image

UK's turmoil shatters its pragmatic image

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Lisbon, October 20

When the United Kingdom walked out of the European Union two years ago, Brexit supporters believed British pragmatism and common sense would not only see them through but also allow their country to flourish as it stood alone.

That self-image was, many felt, part of British exceptionalism, part of the national brand.

Events of the past 12 months, with three British prime ministers occupying No. 10 Downing Street after Liz Truss quit Thursday following just 45 days in office, have shattered that image.

“There is no question that the U.K.'s standing in the world has been severely battered by (Truss's resignation) and by the revolving door of prime ministers,” said Bronwen Maddox, director of the international affairs think tank Chatham House.

“For the UK to regain respect — and an image of reliability — it needs to acquire another soon, one who is capable of putting policies into action,” Maddox added.

Years of political turbulence followed the UK referendum vote to abandon the other 27 countries in the EU. British politics descended into warring factions, and Truss's transient administration may have been the climax of that turbulent period. — AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh restaurant told to pay Rs 30,000 for broken tooth

2
Diaspora

Video: Indians dancing like ‘desi rockstars’ on Punjabi song block New York road for wedding procession, video goes viral, netizens say ‘money power’

3
Chandigarh

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

4
Haryana

‘Straight trees are always cut first’: Haryana cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka over appointment of his batchmates as secretaries

5
World

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

6
Punjab

On his birthday, jailed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu taken to hospital for check-up

7
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

8
Sports

BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

9
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

10
Punjab

Simranjit Singh Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Don't Miss

View All
This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products
Punjab

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Top News

PM Modi arrives at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, to perform 'puja'

Video: PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple, lays foundation stone for ropeway project

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed

Syrup ‘behind’ death of 12 children in Udhampur fails quality test, again

Syrup 'behind' death of 12 children in Udhampur fails quality test, again


Cities

View All

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

Glimpse of Diwali festivities in Amritsar

Amritsar youth shot in ‘accidental firing’ by ASI succumbs

No end in sight to traffic mess in Amritsar

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

On run for 19 yrs, PO in Chandigarh Police net

Chandigarh witnesses 506 dengue cases, 2nd highest since 2018

Mosquitofish released in Chandigarh's Butterfly Park pond

Illegal vendors sit pretty at Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19, Chandigarh

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

2 Jalandhar students selected in Haryana judicial services exam

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Fewer farm fire cases in Doaba

Jalandhar boys shine in singing reality show

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Milk, butter plant to expand Verka's reach

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

Ministers, MLAs attend sports event at Punjabi University

Chaos as speeding car rams into multiple vehicles near Patiala's Leela Bhawan

Punjab records 2,721 farm fires, least in 2 years

Navjot Sidhu taken to Rajindra Hospital for check-up