UK's turmoil shatters its pragmatic image

Lisbon, October 20

When the United Kingdom walked out of the European Union two years ago, Brexit supporters believed British pragmatism and common sense would not only see them through but also allow their country to flourish as it stood alone.

That self-image was, many felt, part of British exceptionalism, part of the national brand.

Events of the past 12 months, with three British prime ministers occupying No. 10 Downing Street after Liz Truss quit Thursday following just 45 days in office, have shattered that image.

“There is no question that the U.K.'s standing in the world has been severely battered by (Truss's resignation) and by the revolving door of prime ministers,” said Bronwen Maddox, director of the international affairs think tank Chatham House.

“For the UK to regain respect — and an image of reliability — it needs to acquire another soon, one who is capable of putting policies into action,” Maddox added.

Years of political turbulence followed the UK referendum vote to abandon the other 27 countries in the EU. British politics descended into warring factions, and Truss's transient administration may have been the climax of that turbulent period. — AP