UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for end to cycle of retaliation in Middle East

United Nations, April 20
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to “stop the dangerous cycle of retaliation in the Middle East,” said his Spokesman.
“The Secretary-General reiterates that it is high time to stop the dangerous cycle of retaliation in the Middle East,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement on Friday issued after reports that Israel had carried out strikes on Iranian targets, Xinhua news agency reported.
“The Secretary-General condemns any act of retaliation and appeals to the international community to work together to prevent any further development that could lead to devastating consequences for the entire region and beyond,” Dujarric added.
Tehran, which last week launched large-scale retaliatory attacks on Israel following Israel's bombing of its consulate in Syria, has played down Friday's attack.
