UN chief meets Nepalese PM

PTI

Kathmandu, October 29

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' after arriving here on first official visit to the Himalayan nation.

Guterres also held separate meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Purna Bahadur Khadka and Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud. In a post on X, Nepal's Prime Minister's office said a meeting was held between PM Prachanda and UN chief Guterres, who is here on an official visit to Nepal at the friendly invitation of the prime minister.

