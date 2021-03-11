UN chief Antonio Guterres, Vladimir Putin agree on Mariupol evacuation

United Nations, April 27

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met one-on-one for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the United Nations said they agreed on arranging evacuations from a besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the Russian leader and UN chief on Tuesday discussed “proposals for humanitarian aid and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, mainly in relation to the situation in Mariupol”.

They also agreed in principle, he said, that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be involved in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel complex where Ukrainian defenders in the southeastern city are making a dogged stand.

Discussions will be held with the UN humanitarian office and the Russian Defence Ministry on the evacuation, Dujarric said. — AP

Russia quits UN body ahead of suspension vote

Madrid: The United Nations World Tourism Organisation voted to suspend Russia's membership over its invasion of Ukraine with immediate effect on Wednesday, shortly after Moscow told the agency it had decided to quit. Reuters

#antonio guterres #ukraine crisis #vladimir putin