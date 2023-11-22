UN concerned over India-bound vessel seizure in Red Sea

United Nations, November 21
The UN Secretary-General is following with “deep concern” reports of the seizure of a vessel by the Houthis in the Red Sea that was reportedly en route between Turkiye and India, a spokesperson said.
On Sunday, a British-owned and Japanese-operated ship named “Galaxy Leader” was seized near Hodeida, Yemen, while sailing for India, according to the vessel’s operator, NYK Line.
The vehicle carrier had 25 crew members who were taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
