UN group to Pakistan: Free Imran Khan immediately

PTI

Islamabad: A UN group has demanded the immediate release of Pakistan’s jailed former PM Imran Khan, saying at least two cases slapped on him were “politically motivated”. The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention adopted its opinion on the 71-year-old leader’s detention in its 99th session from March 18-27 in Geneva. PTI

Ready to recognise Palestine: S’pore FM

Singapore: Singapore is prepared in principle to recognise Palestine as a state and will make this move at an appropriate time, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Tuesday, emphasising that the country has advocated a negotiated two-state solution.

