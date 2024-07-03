UN group to Pakistan: Free Imran Khan immediately

Islamabad: A UN group has demanded the immediate release of Pakistan’s jailed former PM Imran Khan, saying at least two cases slapped on him were “politically motivated”. The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention adopted its opinion on the 71-year-old leader’s detention in its 99th session from March 18-27 in Geneva. PTI
Ready to recognise Palestine: S’pore FM
Singapore: Singapore is prepared in principle to recognise Palestine as a state and will make this move at an appropriate time, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Tuesday, emphasising that the country has advocated a negotiated two-state solution.
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
