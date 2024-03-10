UN leaders hail ‘Naari Shakti’

United Nations, March 9
Lauding the transformative power of India’s “Naari Shakti”, top UN leaders said Indian women are the narrators of their country’s development story, as they hailed women-led development across the nation in areas ranging from sustainable farming to technology. A special event was hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN to mark International Women’s Day on Friday with a spotlight on the Journey of Araku Coffee cultivated by the tribal communities in Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh.
“Indian women are the narrators of their country’s development story….India’s dedication to championing women-led development serves as an inspiring example for nations around the world,” President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis said.
