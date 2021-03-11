UN meets over crackdown on Af women

United Nations, May 13

The UN Security Council held emergency closed consultations on Thursday on the Taliban's latest crackdown on Afghan women as it considered a presidential statement that would express deep concern at its new ban on women leaving home “without necessity” and wearing head-to-toe clothing when they do go out in public.

The Norwegian-drafted statement would also call for a reversal of policies that restrict the rights of women and girls.

Taliban hard-liners have turned back the clock in Afghanistan to their harsh rule from 1996 until 2001. In addition to Saturday's new order on leaving home and clothing, girls are now banned from going to school beyond the sixth grade, women are barred from most jobs and from boarding planes if they travel unaccompanied by a male relative, and men and women can only visit public parks on separate days. — AP