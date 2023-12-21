UN nod to pull out peacekeepers from Congo

United Nations, December 20
The Security Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to start the withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping force from Congo before the end of the year as the conflict-ridden country prepares to elect its next President on Wednesday. The resolution adopted by the UN’s most powerful body orders “the gradual, responsible and sustainable withdrawal” of the peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, starting in South Kivu in eastern Congo. — AP
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy gets 3 years in disproportionate case
Madras High Court imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...