UN nod to pull out peacekeepers from Congo

United Nations, December 20

The Security Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to start the withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping force from Congo before the end of the year as the conflict-ridden country prepares to elect its next President on Wednesday. The resolution adopted by the UN’s most powerful body orders “the gradual, responsible and sustainable withdrawal” of the peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, starting in South Kivu in eastern Congo. — AP

