UN official claims Russia using sexual assault, rape as its war strategy, says Kremlin soldiers being equipped with Viagra

Chandigarh, October 16
As the aggression of Russia mounts upon Ukraine, international community is having trepidation of a potential use of nukes after Putin categorically conveyed that Kremlin would use all the means at its disposal to protect Russia and it was not bluff. Besides nuclear threats to win the war, UN envoy Pramila Patten made a big claim alleging that Russia has amalgamated rapes and sexual assault along with its war strategy. She said that Russia has equipped its soldiers with Viagra as part of its ‘military strategy’, AFP reported on Saturday.
She said that UN has verified more than 100 cases of rape or different types of sexual assault ever since the war began back in February.
Though the prey to this malpractice are girls ann women, UN official claims that not even boys and men have been spared.
Russia and Ukraine have been at loggerheads since February this year and the unprecedented war has so far caused huge infrastructural, monetary and civilians loss.
