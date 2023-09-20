 UN secretary-general sounds climate alarm as key emitters skip his summit : The Tribune India

  • World
  • UN secretary-general sounds climate alarm as key emitters skip his summit

UN secretary-general sounds climate alarm as key emitters skip his summit

Emphasises the need to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables

UN secretary-general sounds climate alarm as key emitters skip his summit

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, September 20

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded a clarion call for urgent climate action during the launch of the Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday, emphasising the need to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.

Guterres’ “no-nonsense summit” comes at a time when the world is reeling under the devastating impacts of climate change and probably the hottest year on record.

However, notable leaders from some of the world's largest polluting nations are conspicuously absent from the summit Guterres called to reinvigorate efforts to combat the climate crisis.

A list of 41 speakers put out by the UN for the morning session lacked representatives from China, the US, the UK or Japan.

Prominent nations addressing the summit include Austria, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Pakistan, and South Africa.

In his impassioned speech, the UN secretary-general lamented the precious time lost due to foot-dragging, arm-twisting, and the relentless greed of fossil fuel giants who continue to profit from the planet's peril.

He demanded that major emitters, who have disproportionately benefited from fossil fuels, take extra measures to slash emissions and rich nations lend their unwavering support to emerging economies in their climate action.

Guterres' Acceleration Agenda set audacious benchmarks, urging developed countries to attain net-zero emissions as close to 2040 as possible, with emerging economies following suit by striving for net-zero emissions as close to 2050 as possible.

The secretary-general underscored the urgency of a fair, equitable, and just energy transition, which entails OECD countries exiting coal by 2030 and the rest of the world doing so by 2040.

He pulled no punches in insisting on the immediate cessation of fossil fuel subsidies, which astonishingly ballooned to USD 7 trillion in 2022, and the adoption of ambitious renewable energy targets in alignment with the 1.5-degree Celsius limit.

In his address, Guterres championed the cause of climate justice, empathising with the world's most impoverished nations who bear the brunt of a crisis they played no part in creating.

He called for a restoration of trust and implored governments to steer the global financial apparatus toward championing climate action.

His roadmap for progress encompasses pricing carbon, overhauling the operating models of multilateral development banks to attract private finance for developing nations, and the full operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund at COP28.

Guterres pressed developed countries to fulfil their USD 100 billion per year pledge to help developing countries implement their climate goals, replenish the Green Climate Fund, and double adaptation funding.

He also stressed the imperative of implementing a comprehensive early warning system worldwide by 2027.

A resolute Guterres urged businesses and financial institutions to walk the talk on genuine net-zero pathways, reprimanding disingenuous commitments and the obstructive tactics of certain corporations.  

 

#Antonio Guterres

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

2
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

3
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

4
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

5
Punjab

Matter serious, will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

6
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

7
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

8
World

Canada updates travel advisory to India; urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

9
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

10
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha passes women’s reservation Bill with near unanimity

The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious in travelling to Canada

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Special Judge also acquits  two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...

‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Congress leader Adhir

‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Congress leader Adhir

Several opposition MPs, including those from the Left and ot...


Cities

View All

Clarify stand on Canadian PM’s allegations, Akal Takht Jathedar asks govt of India

Clarify stand on Canadian PM’s allegations, Akal Takht Jathedar asks govt of India

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Rail services resume on Kalka-Solan UNESCO world heritage track after 72 days

Beant Singh assassination case: Chandigarh court grants bail to another convict Shamsher Singh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Two killed, four injured in factory blast in Delhi's Bawana

Can conduct CLAT in regional languages, NTA tells Delhi High Court

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Delhi High Court quashes cheating case, asks parties to distribute uniform socks worth Rs 48,000 among police officials

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35-lakh cash, secure Rs 7.24-lakh in frozen bank accounts

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35 lakh in cash

Ludhiana police crack robbery case at former minister Jagdish Garcha's house

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar