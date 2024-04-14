UN Security Council to meet on Sunday on Iran attack after Israel request

Reuters

April 13

The United Nations Security Council is set to meet on Sunday after Israel requested the council condemn Iran's attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), according to a schedule released late on Saturday.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, requested the Council hold an emergency meeting in a letter on Saturday to the council's president.

"The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran," Erdan wrote in a post on X.

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged "ironclad" backing for Israel.

