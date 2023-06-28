UN: Several civilians killed in Af since Taliban takeover

Islamabad, June 27
The United Nations said on Tuesday it had documented a significant level of civilians killed and wounded in attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.
According to a new report by the United Nations mission in Afghanistan, since the takeover in mid-August 2021 and until the end of May, there were 3,774 civilian casualties, including 1,095 people killed in violence.
That compares with 8,820 civilian casualties — including 3,035 killed — in just 2020, according to an earlier UN report. — Agencies
