Under US pressure, Israel agrees to open new food corridors into Gaza

New Delhi, April 6

Israel has announced the opening of new food corridors into Gaza after a phone call between Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, which was followed by a UNHRC vote that sought an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an arms embargo on Israel and immediate lifting of the siege of Gaza Strip.

Though the US again opposed the resolution, Israel’s acute dependency on the US was apparent after Biden’s call. Within hours, Israel said it had approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the use of Ashdod port in southern Israel. Israel also agreed to allow an increase in Jordanian aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing point.

Body of another hostage found Israel’s military has said that it has found the body of a 47-year-old farmer who was held hostage in Gaza

The development comes as negotiators prepare for another round of talks on brokering a ceasefire and securing the release of remaining hostages, six months into the war

India abstained from the resolution, but it made no difference to both outcome or Tel Aviv’s response. The resolution emphasised “the need to ensure accountability for all violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in order to end impunity”. It also expressed “grave concern at reports of serious human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territory”.

The resolution was adopted with 28 in favour, six against and 13 abstentions. Pro-US countries such as France, Japan, Netherlands and Romania also abstained, while the US voted against the resolution.

A swathe of developing countries voted for the resolution. They included Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Qatar, South Africa, the UAE and Vietnam.

