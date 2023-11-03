UNGA votes against US curbs on Cuba

Tribune News Service

new Delhi, November 2

For the 31st year in a row, the world voted at the UN to condemn the blockade against Cuba. The US and Israel were the only two countries in opposition while 187 votes, including that of India, were in favour. Ukraine was the only abstention.

The UN General Assembly voiced concern that despite its resolutions dating back to 1992, “the economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba is still in place”, and voiced concern, about "the adverse effects of such measures on the Cuban people and on Cuban nationals living in other countries”.

Six decades of the embargo has cost Cuba trillions of dollars, Singapore’s representative, who spoke on behalf of the ASEAN, said.

