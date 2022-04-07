UNGA votes today to suspend Russia from UNHRC

PTI

United Nations, April 6

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) will vote on Thursday on a move by the US to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council of the world body for its aggression and invasion of Ukraine.

The office of the President of the UNGA said the Emergency Special Session of the 193-member UN body will resume on Thursday and action is expected on the draft resolution to suspend Russia. "As many as 140 UN member states have already voted to condemn Russia over the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. My message to those 140 countries who have courageously stood together is simple: the images out of Bucha require us now to match our words with action," said US envoy at UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. —