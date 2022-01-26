UNICEF: Education loss insurmountable

New York, January 25

More than 616 million students remain affected by full or partial school closures, a UNICEF report on Tuesday said, marking International Day of Education.

Even as the Covid pandemic nears its two-year mark, UNICEF shares in the report the latest available data on the impact of the pandemic on children’s learning.

“In March, we will mark two years of Covid-related disruptions to global education. Quite simply, we are looking at a nearly insurmountable scale of loss to children’s schooling,” said Robert Jenkins, UNICEF Chief of Education, in a statement.

Children have lost basic numeracy and literacy skills.

In low-and middle-income countries, school closures left up to 70% of 10-year-olds unable to read. — IANS