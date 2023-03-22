Unintentionally misled Parliament, says Johnson

London, March 21

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged on Tuesday that he misled Parliament about rule-breaking government parties during the coronavirus pandemic — but insisted he never intentionally lied.

Johnson is set to be grilled by lawmakers on Wednesday over whether he lied when he denied there had been parties in his Downing Street offices in violation of Covid lockdown rules. If found to have lied deliberately, he could be suspended or even lose his seat in Parliament.

Johnson acknowledged that “my statements that the Rules and Guidance had been followed at all times did not turn out to be correct”. But he said his statements “were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew at the time. I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House.” — AP