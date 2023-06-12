United Nations: Terror surge in Afghanistan; Taliban slams report

United Nations, June 11
The link between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains “strong and symbiotic”, as per a UN report which said the ability of terrorists to freely manoeuvre under the Taliban in Afghanistan is raising the threat of terrorism in the country and the region.
The Taliban condemned the “baseless and biased” report. The 14th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee said contrary to statements to not allow Afghan soil to be used for attacks against others, the Taliban have harboured TTP militants. — PTI
‘Minister seeks control of crucial projects’
- Taliban-appointed Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani seeking control over prime economic projects, UN report said
- Projects include construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, as per report
