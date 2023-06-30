Unrest in France over teen’s killing

Nanterre, June 29

President Emmanuel Macron battled to contain a mounting crisis on Thursday after riots spread across France overnight, set off by the deadly police shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb. Police made 180 arrests during a second night of unrest, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, as public anger spilled onto the streets in towns and cities with mobs damaging public properties.

Macron held a crisis meeting after which PM Elisabeth Borne dismissed calls from opponents for a state of emergency to be declared. — Reuters