Unrest in France over teen’s killing

Nanterre, June 29
President Emmanuel Macron battled to contain a mounting crisis on Thursday after riots spread across France overnight, set off by the deadly police shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb. Police made 180 arrests during a second night of unrest, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, as public anger spilled onto the streets in towns and cities with mobs damaging public properties.
Macron held a crisis meeting after which PM Elisabeth Borne dismissed calls from opponents for a state of emergency to be declared. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry
This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade
Buying in index major Infosys and HDFC Bank also helps marke...
Toll in fresh firing in Manipur rises to 3
Armed rioters had opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel vill...
Rahul Gandhi to travel to Manipur's Moirang to visit relief camps
Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society repres...
PM Modi travels in Metro to attend Delhi University event
Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM’s ...